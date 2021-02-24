Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DELL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.05.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

