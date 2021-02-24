DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $4.90 on Major Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. DePay has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $91,137.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00010011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00496625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00066962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00080842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00476482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073681 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,931 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

DePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

