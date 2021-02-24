Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

