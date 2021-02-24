Desjardins Increases goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to $139.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $101.44 on Monday. goeasy has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $100.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

