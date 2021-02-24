Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $39.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

CG opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

