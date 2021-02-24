Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to “Buy”

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

JBLU opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 355,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

