Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as high as C$6.10. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) shares last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 66,588 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXT shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.46.

Get Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41.

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.