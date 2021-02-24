Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) to Issue GBX 27.96 Dividend

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,920.50 ($38.16) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,966.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,788.09. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £68.33 billion and a PE ratio of 60.90.

DGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 831 shares of company stock worth $2,483,008.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

