DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,686,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after buying an additional 418,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,375 shares of company stock worth $10,237,947 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

DKS stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

