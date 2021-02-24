Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $137.30 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.