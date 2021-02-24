Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $93,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $97.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

