DISH Network Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DISH Network in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

DISH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

DISH opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

