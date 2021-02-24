Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

