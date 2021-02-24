Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after acquiring an additional 282,284 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,104. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

