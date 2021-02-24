Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $254,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. 1,010,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,860,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

