Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.20. 2,463,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,648,770. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

