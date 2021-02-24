dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.89

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1220615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.