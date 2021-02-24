DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 162,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $243.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of -206.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

