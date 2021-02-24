Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 100,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,267,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,390,518.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,971. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.