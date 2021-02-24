Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

DFIN opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.56 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 388,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

