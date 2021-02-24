Donut (DONUT) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Donut has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $247,907.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.94 or 0.00516981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00067973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00081993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.64 or 0.00492805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00073129 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

