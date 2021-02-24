Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.70 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-2.00 EPS.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

PLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.