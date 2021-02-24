DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $15.30. DouYu International shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 1,001 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,495 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

