Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.66 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.