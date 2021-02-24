Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $716,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

