Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van Sells 101,905 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,310,269.55. Following the sale, the executive now owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,796,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65.

Shares of DCT opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.09. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,322.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 65,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8,718.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 393,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

