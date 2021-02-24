Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.00

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCO. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Get Ducommun alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.