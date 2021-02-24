Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.