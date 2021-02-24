DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WKCMF. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF remained flat at $$132.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.21. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

