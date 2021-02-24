DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. DZS has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

