DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DZS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $375.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DZS by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in DZS by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DZS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DZS by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

