Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.18

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 129650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

