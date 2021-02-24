Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE ECC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $270.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

ECC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.