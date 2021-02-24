Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

