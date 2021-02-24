EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

