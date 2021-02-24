Edgeware Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.98 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $109.98 million and $1.28 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.36 or 0.00778482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00039917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.76 or 0.04642366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,037,483,174 coins and its circulating supply is 5,439,579,968 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

