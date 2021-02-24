Edward K. Zinser Sells 3,750 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

