eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.