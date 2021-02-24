Eldorado Gold (ELD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

ELD stock opened at C$15.35 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.