Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 67.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

EFC stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $700.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

