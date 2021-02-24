Elysian (ELY) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Elysian has a market cap of $126,521.72 and $128,322.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.81 or 0.00768959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00039203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060946 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.69 or 0.04674112 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

