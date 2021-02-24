Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE EIG opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Employers has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $43.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, Director James R. Kroner acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Employers by 63.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Employers by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the third quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Employers in the third quarter worth $48,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

