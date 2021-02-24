ENAGAS S A/ADR’s (ENGGY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.70.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

