Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

