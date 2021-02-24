Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.30.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.83. 262,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,603. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.73. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

