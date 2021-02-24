Endo International (ENDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Endo International to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

