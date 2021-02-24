Endurance Exploration Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. Endurance Exploration Group shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Endurance Exploration Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPL)

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks.

