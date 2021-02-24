Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $90.62 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004631 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $90.62 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00233730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.76 or 0.02419885 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,472,552 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.