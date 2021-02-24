Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,816. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.