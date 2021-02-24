Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $7.00 at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Enerplus stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

